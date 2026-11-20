A federal judge ruled Friday morning that Connecticut can not restrict ICE agents from wearing masks to hide their identity while they make arrests.

The law attempting to ban them from doing so passed earlier this year. It also required agents to wear name badges, and gave the state Inspector General authority to investigate deadly use of force.

The legislation was immediately challenged by the Trump administration when it was signed into law.

Friday’s preliminary injunction from a Biden-appointed judge in New Haven said the law violated the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.

“SB 397 seeks to regulate federal officers’ conduct. But federal law already governs

federal officers’ conduct,” the ruling reads .

The decision is in line with similar rulings in New York, Pennsylvania, and California.

Community members and state officials have long said the law had no teeth, including after a string of ICE arrests in Danbury this summer.

Governor Ned Lamont (D) said ICE agents would not be arrested in his state for refusing to wear a mask.