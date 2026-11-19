The major systems failures that have disrupted global cloud software, U.S. aviation, banking networks and government communications in the past week are concerning Connecticut officials.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the federal government’s response to the problems so far has not been reassuring.

“What worries me is how totally connected everything is,” Lamont said. “So, you have one error in one wire in Arkansas, and it can take down our whole air traffic control system. We got to make sure that doesn’t happen in state government.”

The security of municipal systems is of particular concern, said Chief Information Officer Mark Raymond, who oversees cybersecurity for the state.

“The municipal governments are the ones that have the least amount of resources to deal with this,” Raymond said. “And so, providing them with the ability to be better protected keeps us all safer."

A federal grant for state and municipal cybersecurity in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed during the Biden administration is now in its fourth and final year.

Raymond said the hope is that the new Congress will reauthorize the grant.