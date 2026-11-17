Human trafficking victims in Connecticut have been affected by the Trump Administration holding back more than $130 million in Congressionally-approved funding for the services, according to the agencies that provide services for the victims.

“Every survivor's journey is different,” said Mia Castleberry, a survivor of human trafficking and an advocate for the funding.

The money helps pay for much-needed services for survivors.

“Some would need support for months; others will need it for years. And some of us would need support throughout our lives. And that’s ok,” Castleberry said.

“What’s not ok is creating a situation where survivors are left without options because the funding intended for them has not been made available,” she said.

Castleberry was one of the speakers at a press briefing with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) outside the State Capitol in Hartford on Monday.

Blumenthal, a member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, demanded that the U.S. Justice Department release the money, which he said Congress legally appropriated.

“And I will be urging my colleagues to join me in this effort to demand from the administration basic adherence to the law, release the funds, support survivors and help us end human trafficking,” Blumenthal said.

He said the lapse has forced legal clinics, child protection groups, and survivor support organizations to cut back services, lay off staff, or eliminate critical assistance to thousands of survivors.