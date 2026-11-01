Senator Chris Murphy hospitalized after stroke

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Saturday.

Murphy, 53, is in stable condition, according to a statement from his office that came on Sunday.

He was at his son’s hockey game when he began to have numbness in his arm, which is a common sign of stroke, according to the CDC . Murphy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Johns Hopkins.

According to a statement from his office, Murphy is awake and alert, and responding well to treatment.

“The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery,” a statement from his office read in part.

The three term senator is not up for re-election this year but has recently been traveling the country campaigning for Democrats. He had been expected to travel to New Hampshire on Sunday.

Statements from elected officials around Connecticut began shortly after the news broke.

“Thinking of my great friend and colleague, Chris Murphy,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said. “I know how fiercely he fights and I’m certain I’ll be welcoming him back to the Senate soon.”

Murphy was campaigning in Connecticut on Friday, the day before the stroke.

“Just two days ago, I was with Senator Chris Murphy doing what he loves most: encouraging Connecticut residents to make their voices heard and vote on Tuesday,” Governor Ned Lamont (D) said. “There is no stronger advocate for our democracy, and no one who fights harder for the people of this state.

“Chris is a great friend to Connecticut and to me personally, and Annie and I are keeping him and his family in our prayers. I am sure that he will be walking across the state again very soon, and we will all be cheering him on.”