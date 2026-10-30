GM agrees to pay $220 million over sale of OnStar users' driving data

New York and Connecticut are part of a multi-state coalition that General Motors has agreed to pay $220 million to settle claims that it sold drivers' private data and location information to insurance companies without authorization.

GM allegedly used its OnStar Smart Driver program to collect and sell personal driving and location data to data brokers who then sold the data to insurance companies.

That violates Connecticut’s Data Privacy Act, said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who helped lead the coalition of 36 attorneys general.

“That information is being used to jack up insurance rates, on all of you and all of us,” Tong said.

“And this has a direct impact on your household budget, your bank account, and what you spend to own and drive a car,” he said.

Between 2016 and 2024, GM enrolled millions of drivers in its Smart Driver program, which tracked their driving habits, the states allege.

The settlement requires GM to limit the driving data it collects from consumers and protect their personal information going forward.

Connecticut’s share of the settlement is more than $6 million; New York’s is more than $12 million.