Lamont widens lead over Fazio in CT governor's race, poll finds

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) is widening his polling lead over Republican challenger State Senator Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich).

The newest poll from Sacred Heart University, WFSB, and CT Insider shows Lamont with a 22-percentage-point lead over Fazio. That’s the biggest polling lead for the two-term governor yet.

The poll sampled 1,000 Connecticut voters and had a 3.1% margin of error. Voters participated via a digital survey.

53.4% of registered voters support Lamont, 31.1% support Fazio, and 15.3% are undecided. The lead is even larger among likely voters, more than 25 percentage points.

The poll also found that the cost of living and inflation are residents' top issues, consistent with national polls.

“Voters in Connecticut clearly recognize that myriad policy challenges await the state’s next governor,” Gary Rose, SHU professor of political science & global affairs, said. “Although State Sen. Fazio has attempted to make 2026 a change election by highlighting Governor Lamont's shortcomings, the most recent poll continues to show that voters in no uncertain terms still perceive the governor as having the much-needed experience to guide Connecticut during what promises to be years of economic uncertainty."

See the full results here .

The first of two gubernatorial debates will be this Thursday at 7 p.m. on WFSB. The second is next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WTNH.