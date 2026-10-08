Food, fun and foliage -- is Connecticut now a fall destination?

Connecticut is becoming more of a tourism destination, and it has the numbers to prove it! State data shows 72 million people visited in 2025, spending $12 billion dollars — up six percent from the year before.

Haley Eklund of The Connecticut Life

Could a lot of that traffic be from leaf peepers?

Haley Eklund is behind the popular Instagram account The Connecticut Life, documenting her travels around the state and beyond. She spoke with WSHU’s Sabrina Garone about fall fun, and why Connecticut is worth exploring year-round.

WSHU: The tourism numbers the state puts out every year, the ones from 2025 were massive. What do you think is drawing so many people to Connecticut?

HE: I think people are realizing that Connecticut is not just a drive-through state. There's a lot to do here and that it's very accessible to come here. I talked a little bit about this last time we spoke, but how accessible hiking is here and the beaches, the different activities, and you don't have to go to Rhode Island, to Massachusetts, to see great state parks and beautiful views, coastal views, especially in the fall. You can come to the northwest corner of Connecticut and see some beautiful fall foliage. So, I think people are really discovering that there's a lot to do in Connecticut. Part of that is the state really lifting up its content creators, and social media has been a huge, huge part of that — People sharing their favorite hidden gems around the state, spotlighting all of the great things we have here.

WSHU: My assumption would be that fall activities, the colors, like you were just saying, are what drive the majority of the tourists here. That's just my guess. What do you think?

Haley Eklund / @theconnecticutlife Essex, Conn.

HE: Yes, absolutely. I think Gilmore Girls is a big draw for this area! That show has had a little bit of a resurgence in the last few years, I'd say, and obviously it's a fictional town, but it's based around the Litchfield County area, New Milford, Washington Depot. That's a big draw for people, especially in the fall! I think the other thing that's bringing a lot of people here, not just fall related, but the pizza, the big pizza campaign that the state did last year. I think that was a huge draw for people. Food is always a big draw for everyone. And so, the spotlight on New Haven and New Haven pizza has also brought a lot of visitors here. For fall specifically, I definitely think the Litchfield County area has brought a lot of people to this area, so they can kind of live out their Gilmore Girls fall dreams!

WSHU: The last time we spoke, like you mentioned before, the state partnership with social media influencers and content creators, connecting them with small businesses — could you talk a little bit more about that and was there an extra push ahead of fall? What has that been like for you?

HE: The state has done a great job of, supporting their content creators. They did a big program around, America 250 over the summer, working with different content creators to showcase he history around the state and, and some really cool, unique stories. And then most recently, they actually launched a haunted history trail, highlighting all of the different "haunted places" around the state. I just think it's a really unique kind of piece of Connecticut, and it was really cool to see kind of some of those locations and learn more about that history. Connecticut was actually the first area to do the witch trials before even Salem did. Everyone thinks of Salem as the capital of Halloween, but Connecticut has a ton of that history, as well. They actually did a bus tour where we went to a lot of different locations on the trail. And so that was a big push at the start of fall.

Haley Eklund / @theconnecticutlife Kent Falls State Park — Kent, Conn.

WSHU: That's really cool. So, they reached out to a bunch of content creators and were like 'hey, we're going to do a bus tour.' Did they do that for the other trails too like the wine trail, the pizza trail? That's very interesting.

HE: Yeah, they did that around the pizza trail, last year. It's a mix of content creators, media, kind of all different types of outlets, traditional newspaper writers — kind of a familiarization trip so that people can kind of talk about it and share with their audience. They did that a few weeks ago, started in Old Wethersfield and then kind of went around that whole area. We stopped at the Mark Twain House, and the Old State House and some places that have been known to have some paranormal activity. I think that's just a unique thing that the state does as well, launching these trails and to your point, we have the wine trail, the pizza trail, and now this haunted history trail, which I think is unique because, you know, a lot of the trails sometimes could be like food related! I think this was a nice one that felt just like a little bit different of an angle.

WSHU: I feel like that's almost like a criticism sometimes of Connecticut — all there is to do around here is like, eat and drink! But there is so much more to it, like you were just saying. And speaking of fun things to do for fall, I have some, we'll call them rapid fire questions, but I mean, expand on these as you'd like — some of your recommendations as an expert! So, you mentioned Litchfield, but are there any other really great spots for a scenic drive for leaf peepers? What do you think?

Haley Eklund / @theconnecticutlife Clyde's Cider Mill — Mystic, Conn.

HE: Litchfield County is definitely my favorite place to go in the fall for leaf peeping. Even just the back roads, driving around that area is so beautiful this time of year. The northeast corner is another great area. Last fall, I spent some time in Woodstock. And then, you know, I actually love driving around the coast when the foliage starts to turn there, as well. Essex is really pretty and Niantic, then going up towards Mystic. People don't necessarily think about the coast when they're thinking about fall, but it's the juxtaposition of the coast and the leaves changing is, is really, really pretty.

WSHU: And if you want to avoid crowds too, right? I bet that's a better alternative. What about, I mean, with the kids — apple picking, pumpkin picking is huge.

HE: For me, my go-to during the fall — I live in the Fairfield County area, so I love going to Blue Jay Orchards in Bethel. It's maybe not as busy as some of the other ones, from what I've experienced, at least. They have pick-your-own apples typically each year, a pumpkin patch, and they also have some of my favorite cider donuts.

Clyde's Cider Mill in Mystic is always a very popular spot. It's gotten busier every year it feels like since I've been going, and I still make it there once, once a year. Definitely try to go during the week, and in the mornings, if possible, because it's just gotten really busy. And then, like I said, I've spent some time in Woodstock last year and I loved it! Woodstock Orchards, as well.

Haley Ekulnd / @theconnecticutlife Woodstock Orchards — Woodstock, Conn.

WSHU: What about a town if someone is really looking for those Gilmore Girls vibes?

HE: New Milford is always my go-to answer for the Gilmore Girls vibes. The town green there is so beautiful, and they have the gazebo that's always decorated for fall. Kent, Connecticut, I think is a great spot for a day trip, as well. Kent Falls is a beautiful place to visit, and then you can walk around the Kent downtown area, go to the bookstore, grab lunch. Just really pretty views, foliage views, and kind of feels like Stars Hollow to me!

WSHU: For people who've called Connecticut home their entire life, what do you think is a place that every resident should visit at least once that gets overlooked?

HE: I mean, there's so many great spots around the state to visit during the fall. I think a couple maybe fun and different things that people haven't done — the Scarecrow on Maine in Old Wethersfield, another kind of Gilmore Girls type of town. Very quaint and cute, and their main street is decorated with scarecrows during the fall. One place that I've really loved over the last few years to visit is the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme. They do each year in the fall, a little fairy village with different installations around the property. It's right on the Connecticut River in Old Lyme. It's really beautiful, and have lunch at their cafe, which overlooks the river — it's a hidden gem. It's a really fun spot for a day trip, and one you might not necessarily think about for fall. And then there's so many places to go hiking around the state. I love Hidden Valley Preserve in Washington Depot. That's an easy, accessible kind of hike for people, you know, if you're not looking for something as strenuous.

Adam Minkema Milford, Conn.

WSHU: And obviously, gas is expensive. I feel like people are probably more inclined to do local travel nowadays. What can you say just about people rediscovering what's in their own backyard?

HE: Connecticut's a small state and there's so much to do no matter what part of the state that you live in. Finding your local apple orchard or a pumpkin patch or, you know, trail to walk along during the fall, it will be beautiful no matter where you go, if it's close to home, or far away. There are a lot of train options, too, if you want to hop on the train, depending on where you live. There's certain towns where you can get on the train and you're dropped off right near town. I would say, get creative and find ways to, to your point, explore your backyard. There's great stuff to do all over the state and in all different counties and regions, so you can stay close to home and find great restaurants, hiking, pumpkin patches — all the different things!

