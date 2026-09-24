CT’s new tax credit helps small businesses offer health insurance

Connecticut’s offering a new tax credit to help small businesses provide health insurance to their employees.

Eligible businesses with 50 or fewer employees can claim the $1,000-per-employee tax credit.

Eligible employees could use those funds toward an individual health insurance plan available through Access Health CT — the state’s Obamacare exchange.

The credit is available for the first two consecutive years an employer offers employees coverage.

State lawmakers approved the incentive earlier this year to try and get more people covered by health insurance.