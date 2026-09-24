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CT’s new tax credit helps small businesses offer health insurance

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 24, 2026 at 7:48 AM EDT
Gildred Ortiz, center, and Julio Colon, right, receive help from an outreach worker for Access Health CT.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Gildred Ortiz, center, and Julio Colon, right, receive help from an outreach worker for Access Health CT.

Connecticut’s offering a new tax credit to help small businesses provide health insurance to their employees.

Eligible businesses with 50 or fewer employees can claim the $1,000-per-employee tax credit.

Eligible employees could use those funds toward an individual health insurance plan available through Access Health CT — the state’s Obamacare exchange.

The credit is available for the first two consecutive years an employer offers employees coverage.

State lawmakers approved the incentive earlier this year to try and get more people covered by health insurance.
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Connecticut News health insurancesmall businessCivics
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma