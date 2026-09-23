New regional veterans and first responders center poised to serve 5 Fairfield County communities

After nearly a decade of planning, fundraising and pandemic-driven delays, the new Veterans and First Responders Center in Trumbull is entering its final phase of construction, bringing the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10059 one step closer to its grand opening.

The 5,500-square-foot multi-use center will serve veterans, first responders, small businesses and Trumbull, Shelton, Monroe, Easton and Redding residents. The final phase of construction began on May 26 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year, organizers said.

The push to finish the center has been met with community support. At a meeting on June 11, the VFW and American Legion commanders accepted two donations totaling $35,000, building on a $100,000 donation presented in May by Leonard DiNardo on behalf of the DiNardo-Aiello Family Foundation, a private foundation that supports a number of courses. The center’s gathering room will be named after the foundation.

The Ernest and Joan Trefz Foundation of Bridgeport, represented by Chris Trefz, gave $25,000 toward the purchase of a facility generator. Maj. Arthur O’Leary, a veteran and Monroe resident, contributed an additional $10,000, which will support both the generator and a new outdoor bench honoring veterans.

The planning for the new center has been in the works for nearly eight years. The previous building was demolished after developing structural issues, and for more than five years, the site stood empty.

The rebuilding process has had challenges. The foundation for the new building was laid, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled funding.

“The prices kept going up during the time of COVID, so when we raised funds, we had to raise more,” said Dan Sacco, a veteran and vice chairman of the building committee.

A $900,000 state grant approved by the Bond Commission in December allowed construction to resume.

Instead of rebuilding solely as a veterans’ facility, organizers expanded the vision to include first responders. Once completed, the center will serve as a space for meetings, events, educational seminars and community programming.

The VFW also plans to help provide access to jobs, healthcare, workforce training and other services to more than 30,000 veterans in the region. First responders will be able to use the facility for their workforce training needs. Businesses can use the facility for business events and programs. The facility will be available to rent for various special events, with all proceeds directed toward operational expenses and programming.

Phillip Hogan, a veteran and member of Trumbull’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post, said one of the center’s primary goals is to create a place where veterans and first responders can connect with others who share similar experiences.

“My personal feeling is that veterans should have their due for education, seminars, and to meet other veterans,” Hogan said. “It is therapeutic to share your experiences with other veterans.”

Hogan emphasized the importance of providing support for veterans dealing with challenges such as post-traumatic stress and creating a resource that strengthens community connections. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs2025 National Suicide Prevention Annual Report, veteran suicides declined in 2023, the most recent year of available data, but the report stressed the ongoing need to connect every veteran with support and care.

“Veterans don’t talk about what they went through with their friends or family. But, in a veterans’ place, they talk about things no one knows,” Sacco said.

In addition to the outdoor bench honoring veterans, the building will feature a Wall of Honor near the entrance of the center. Individuals will be able to make a one-time donation to purchase a plaque that honors and remembers anyone who has served. The plaque will be displayed on the wall and remain there for as long as the building stands.

Leaders hope the center will become a lasting gathering place where veterans and first responders can come together for years to come.

More information about VFW Post 10059 and the center is available on the post’s website.