Former CT official flees country to avoid criminal sentencing

Connecticut’s former deputy budget director Konstantinos “Kosta” Diamantis failed to appear in federal court Thursday morning for his sentencing on corruption charges.

His attorney said his client instead fled to Greece.

Diamantis was found guilty on 21 counts of bribery, extortion, and lying to prosecutors last fall, charges that stem from his time working for the state government. The 70-year-old from Farmington oversaw school construction grants.

Outside the courthouse on Thursday, his attorney, Norm Pattis, said he wasn't surprised by the decision. Diamantis has family ties to Greece and a passport from the country, which prosecutors and the judge knew.

“Mr. Diamantis was facing a tough day here today, and would have gotten at least four or five years, perhaps 10 to 12,” Pattis said. “He's a 70-year-old man who's impecunious or broke now. So, as a lawyer, you know, I cannot support his decision to take the law into his own hands, but as a fellow human being, I understand why he did what he did.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Norm Pattis, Diamantis' lawyer, speaks outside of federal court on Thursday, September 17.

Federal authorities are already looking for Diamantis.

Pattis said it would be up to the feds to prove a treaty covered extradition for Diamantis if they wanted to bring him back.

“I’m not sure they can do that,” Pattis said.

“100% that they're going to try,” he guessed. “10% that they succeed.”

Pattis told reporters outside of the courthouse that he learned of his client’s whereabouts at 6:30 pm on Wednesday night.

Diamantis reportedly took a boat from Florida to the Bahamas, then a plane to London. From there, it’s unclear how he got to Greece. Diamantis told Pattis where he was staying, but not how long he had been there.

In a statement to WSHU, Governor Ned Lamont (D) said Diamantis' actions were "shameful."

"Kosta Diamantis betrayed the public’s trust and needs to be held accountable for his actions," Lamont said. "His repeated efforts to skirt justice are shameful. I hope he is apprehended and made to face the music as soon as possible."

Lamont has maintained that he fired Diamantis as soon as he learned of his behavior.

Attorney General William Tong said he was moving to revoke Diamantis’ state pension.

“Kosta Diamantis abused the public trust and will be held accountable,” Tong said. “His disappearance this morning is a shameful insult to every person in Connecticut and will not deter our efforts to fully protect the state’s interest and taxpayer dollars. State law requires that my office take action to revoke or reduce the pension of state or municipal officials convicted of corruption-related charges. We are reviewing all legal options to fully enforce the law.”

Diamantis’ sentencing has been rescheduled to September 30 at 10:00 am.

This story has been updated with a statement from Governor Ned Lamont (D).