CT Bond Commission set to approve $1.4 billion in investments

Connecticut’s Bond Commission has scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday to approve more than a billion dollars in statewide investments ahead of November’s general election.

The commission is chaired by Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, who is seeking a third term in office this November.

The agenda includes hundreds of millions of dollars in municipal aid with about $600 million designated for new school construction.

There’s also more than $55 million for housing and about $125 million for a hardship protection program from the COVID-19 period, which had previously been financed through the public benefit charge on electric bills.

And there's substantial funding for higher education and magnet school projects, as well as for highway construction.

The agenda brings state bond approvals to about $1.4 billion for the fiscal year that began on July 1st.

That’s more than halfway to the state’s legally mandated borrowing cap for the year.