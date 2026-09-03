Lamont said CT is prepared to assist Puerto Rico with water crisis

Connecticut is prepared to help Puerto Rico deal with a severe water crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of households, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Connecticut has more residents with Puerto Rican heritage per capita than any other state, according to state officials.

That’s why it’s important to aid Puerto Rico in tackling its water crisis, Lamont said at a news conference with members of the Connecticut-Puerto Rico Trade Commission to call attention to the crisis on Wednesday.

“We are standing by,” Lamont said. “We got the water companies ready to step in when asked to help with infrastructure. The Connecticut National Guard is ready to step up as needed. When asked, we are ready for that.”

Puerto Rico had its driest July in over 120 years, with more than 60% of the island facing a drought and a water rationing program affecting more than half a million residents in San Juan and surrounding municipalities.