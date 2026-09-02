West Nile Virus is back in CT. Here’s how to stay safe

The season’s second human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Connecticut. The mosquito-borne illness has been found in Connecticut every year since 1999.

Eighty percent of people who contract it are asymptomatic, according to the state Department of Public Health. About 20% develop West Nile Fever, which causes body aches, joint pain, and headaches.

Of the infected people, less than 1% develop a serious illness. In very rare cases, it can be fatal.

This year's heavy rain means there will be more mosquitoes and more chances for the virus to spread.

Dr. Philip Armstrong, who runs the mosquito program at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said the risk is elevated right now.

“We've seen two human cases so far, but that probably represents the tip of the iceberg,” Armstrong said. “Right now, we've detected the virus in 37 towns, the majority of virus activity occurring in Fairfield and New Haven counties.”

To avoid getting bitten by bugs, experts suggest using bug spray that contains an EPA-registered active ingredient, such as DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.

"You can also mitigate and reduce the risk by removing standing water on your property, by limiting the amount of time that you spend outside during dusk and dawn, because that is their highest level of activity," Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) said. "You can also use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and long pants when you're outside."

In 2025, only six cases of West Nile virus were reported in Connecticut. The season’s first two were both reported in the last week.