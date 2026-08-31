CT school performance and absenteeism, by the numbers

Connecticut students have continued to improve their math and science scores since the pandemic.

That’s according to the latest assessment and attendance statistics from the 2025-26 school year, released by the state Department of Education on Monday.

Statewide assessment results show that Connecticut students improved in math and science for the fourth year in a row, and English language arts scores trended upward as well.

Ajit Gopalakrishnan is the Chief Performance Officer for the State Department of Education.

“We track the performance of every student group,” Gopalakrishnan said. “So that includes race, ethnicity, that includes English learners, multilingual learners. It includes students with disabilities. It includes students from low-income families… We're seeing improvements across almost all of those student groups.”

State education leaders have been clear about the impact the pandemic had on students. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10% or more of school days, reached an all-time high of nearly 24% of students in 2021.

It was down to 16% last year.