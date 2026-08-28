Milford pauses traffic cameras amid angry shouts and heckling

Milford has been at the center of the debate in Connecticut; its police chief, Keith Mello, is one of the state's strongest proponents of traffic cameras and license plate readers. And residents are — vocally — furious.

“I no longer recognize Milford as a city from what it used to be, seeing you violate our constitutional rights," said one resident at a meeting Thursday night. "If you have any integrity, if you call yourselves honorable, you will take down these cameras immediately.”

Milford’s aldermen went into closed-door sessions Thursday night after the meeting with dozens of attendees frequently screaming over speakers.

"I am trying to listen to you ... Guys, if you don’t stop, we’re gonna recess again, and I don’t want that,” said Alderman Toni Lombardi, arguing with the crowd.

Lombardi voted, apparently because it was hard to hear them over shouts from the crowd, to temporarily pause use of the cameras. They’re also planning to create a committee to regulate the technology.