© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Murphy wants Congress to consider U.S. Supreme Court term limits

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 28, 2026 at 7:39 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) says he wants term limits for the U.S. Supreme Court, but not for Congress.

“It is a more legitimate conversation with respect to the Supreme Court,” Murphy said during an appearance on the CT Mirror’s “In the Room” on Connecticut Public Broadcasting on Wednesday.

“Because there are plenty of ways to eliminate or get rid of a legislator who is not doing their job other than term limits," he said.

“But there is not a way, other than impeachment, to get rid of a Supreme Court justice who is no longer applying the law and maybe captured by special interests,” Murphy added.

He’s yet to support any specific proposal. But there has to be a conversation about ideas to reform the high court, and term limits should be on the table.

A leading proposal introduced in Congress last year adopts an 18-year term limit for Supreme Court justices.

It calls for a new justice to be nominated every two years and to serve 18 years in active service.
Tags
Connecticut News Chris MurphyU.S. Supreme CourtTerm LimitsCivics
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma