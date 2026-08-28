Murphy wants Congress to consider U.S. Supreme Court term limits

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) says he wants term limits for the U.S. Supreme Court, but not for Congress.

“It is a more legitimate conversation with respect to the Supreme Court,” Murphy said during an appearance on the CT Mirror’s “In the Room” on Connecticut Public Broadcasting on Wednesday.

“Because there are plenty of ways to eliminate or get rid of a legislator who is not doing their job other than term limits," he said.

“But there is not a way, other than impeachment, to get rid of a Supreme Court justice who is no longer applying the law and maybe captured by special interests,” Murphy added.

He’s yet to support any specific proposal. But there has to be a conversation about ideas to reform the high court, and term limits should be on the table.

A leading proposal introduced in Congress last year adopts an 18-year term limit for Supreme Court justices.

It calls for a new justice to be nominated every two years and to serve 18 years in active service.