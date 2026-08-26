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CT health insurers seek double-digit rate hikes

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 26, 2026 at 7:26 AM EDT
Dr. Matthew Kusher checks a patient.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
/
AP
Dr. Matthew Kusher checks a patient.

Connecticut’s insurance companies once again want to hike rates by double digits.

The state’s insurance regulators are considering the requests at a public hearing at the state Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Wednesday.

Anthem wants a nearly 13% rate increase for individual plans next year, and a 17% increase for group plans. ConnectiCare wants to hike individual plans by more than 22%, and UnitedHealthcare by nearly 19%.

“They are just passing along increases year after year. They have got to focus on the underlying cost of healthcare, prescription drugs, what they pay providers and hospitals. And they are not doing that,” State Attorney General William Tong said.

On Monday, Tong sent a letter to Josh Herman, the state insurance commissioner, asking that the rate hike requests be rejected because they exceed inflation and general economic growth measures.

“In the past we’ve been able to cut these proposed rate hikes dramatically. We are calling on the insurance department to work with us and to cut them again,” Tong said.

To be approved, the state insurance department must determine that the requests are neither excessive nor inadequate and are not unfairly discriminatory.
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Connecticut News health insuranceWilliam Tong
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma