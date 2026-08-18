CT DCF offers free backpacks and supplies in back-to-school drive

Connecticut families who’ve received services from the Department of Children and Families are getting free backpacks and school supplies from the Olive Branch .

It's a program run by DCF out of St. Luke’s Parish House in Glastonbury.

“This is my third year coming here,” Deborah Franklin said, a Norwich resident who was at the program with her children on Monday.

“DCF has been wonderful helping me get backpacks and supplies for my children,” Franklin said.

“Financially, things can be a little stressful, so I think it’s a great opportunity for families to come together and get the things you need for your children,” she said.

“It’s the fourth year his office has partnered with DCF to collect the donated supplies for the event,” State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said.

It's a tradition started by former Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman, when she was comptroller.

“That was just one of the many legacies that she left, of starting a tradition to help people,” Scanlon said in tribute to Wyman, who died last week.

This year the children are also enjoying free shopping, haircuts, a bounce house, and pizza.