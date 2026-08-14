CT police chiefs defend license plate cameras amid public outcry

License plate-reading cameras, like those made by Flock, are increasingly unpopular. They've drawn massive opposition across the country, including in Connecticut, where Governor Ned Lamont has called for cities and towns to pause their implementation.

But the state's association for local police chiefs said it's standing by them.

Police chiefs from across the state met in Milford with reps from the companies who make the cameras. Farmington police chief Paul Melanson said the license plate readers, or LPRs, have made his town safer.

“In the last ten months, we’ve had three homicides," Melanson said. "This LPR has played a critical role in all three of those homicides in solving them. Every chief in this state that has these can go over scenario after scenario after scenario where it has helped solve a crime.”

Advocates say police can only keep the footage for up to 21 days and can’t use it for immigration or other purposes — or share it with federal authorities without a warrant.

But critics say the cameras violate civil rights, including the right to privacy, and they say departments aren’t always transparent enough about who’s using them.

Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro said they’re working to make sure the cameras are safe.

“We’ve also worked with ... all of the vendors that are here today as to how we will manage this law," he said. "How the data gets stored. Where it goes. When it’s deleted. Who has access to it. We have access to it. It’s not being shared with federal immigration officials. We’ve received assurances and it seems pretty evident to us that that’s in fact the truth.”

The outcry has led cities and towns to make their own decisions about whether they'll use the technology. In just the last few days alone, New Britain has said yes — Orange has said no.