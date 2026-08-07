A 420-unit waterfront apartment development opens in Bridgeport

Ebong Udoma Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and developer Robert Christoph with Bridgeport local officials including Mayor Joseph Ganim at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the The August at Steelepointe Harbor on Thursday August 6, 2026.

The August at Steelpointe Harbor, a 420-unit residential waterfront development on the Bridgeport, Connecticut, harbor, has officially opened.

The development is on the site of a former power plant that had been vacant for decades. It is considered one of the most significant redevelopment projects in Bridgeport’s history.

“You saw a place right here that was sitting empty for a long, long time, an old power plant. And you saw what this could be, this amazing waterfront property. Opening it up for everybody,” Governor Ned Lamont said to developer Robert Christoph at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The master plan calls for eventually having 1,500 residential units, along with restaurants, retail, a commercial marina, hospitality, public amenities and other waterfront uses.

Some state financing was involved.

The 420-units are the first phase. They include 160 workforce apartments for households earning between 80% and 100% of the Area Median Income. That’s $125,440 to $156,800 for a family of four.

Rents range from about $2,000 a month for a studio apartment to $9,000 a month for a three-bedroom.