CT lawmakers want to hold off on new Flock cameras

Two Connecticut lawmakers said towns should hold off on new license plate-reading cameras due to privacy concerns. The cameras are made by Flock Safety.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff and state Sen. James Maroney said the cameras are an invasive technology. They say residents have a right to be concerned and deserve answers about who’s watching and why.

There’s growing opposition to the cameras across the country, including in Connecticut. At town meetings, residents have said they violate drivers’ privacy and civil rights. One of those meetings happened this week in Milford, Maroney’s district.

The cameras are motion-activated and use AI to log license plates and other vehicle identifiers. Supporters say the cameras help recover stolen vehicles and investigate crimes.

A privacy advocate created a website called DeFlock that maps the locations of license plate reader cameras across the country.

Connecticut will conduct a survey on the number of cameras and how they are used to strengthen protection acts and technology regulations in 2027.