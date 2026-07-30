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Lamont sets aside millions to support immigrants

WSHU | By Ava Keogh
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:28 PM EDT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he is setting aside $5 million to support immigrants who have lost their Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

TPS is meant for those who cannot safely return to their home countries. They are eligible for work permits and are protected from deportation.

Last month, the Supreme Court terminated the status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants. It officially expired this week. Advocates say thousands of those immigrants are now ineligible to work and are at risk of detention and deportation.

Lamont said he will pull money from a state response fund meant to cover the Trump administration’s budget cuts.

That would leave more than $260 million in the state's response fund. It is available through June 2027.
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Connecticut News Ned Lamontimmigration
Ava Keogh
Ava Keogh is a news intern at WSHU for the summer of 2026.
See stories by Ava Keogh