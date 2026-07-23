Lamont, Elliott meet for only televised Democratic primary debate

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and State Representative Josh Elliott faced off in a televised Democratic primary debate Wednesday night.

The debate on WTNH News 8 offered primary voters their first and probably only chance to see the two in a head-to-head matchup.

Lamont is seeking a third term. He defended his record while appealing for voter support.

“It's been seven and a half years, Connecticut. We’ve gone through a lot together. I think you know where my heart is. You know where I stand. I stand with you,” Lamont said.

Elliott, who’s challenging Lamont from the left, sought to make his case for a change by arguing that Lamont is too protective of the wealthy.

Ebong Udoma CT Governor Ned Lamont and his Democratic primary challenger state Representative Josh Elliot appeared in their only televised face to face debate on WTNH News 8 on Wednesday July 22, 2026.

“The fact is I'm glad we are rowing in the same direction but not quite the same and not with the same velocity,” said Elliott.

“We could do so much more here in Connecticut and the fact is we have to fight for fairness up and down the board,” he said.

The tone of the debate was polite, even though they clashed over whether to increase taxes on the wealthy, which Elliott supports; whether the state should regulate local speed cameras, which Lamont opposes; and whether to more strictly enforce a state ban on masked ICE agents.

They also differed on unemployment benefits for striking workers—Elliott supports them, Lamont opposes them.

And 42-year-old Elliot supported an age limit for elected officials. Lamont, who’s 72, did not.

Connecticut’s primary election is on Tuesday, August 11. Early voting is from Monday, August 3 through Sunday, August 9.