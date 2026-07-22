CT’s unemployment rate has risen to 5.2%

June marked the sixth consecutive month the state's unemployment rate increased, making it 1 percentage point higher than the national average.

Connecticut Department of Labor officials said the state has added more jobs in the first half of 2026 than in all of 2025. That includes 1,600 new private-sector jobs and a new record for nonfarm jobs.

Employment in construction is also at an 18-year high.

State labor officials said they’re worried that older workers are retiring faster than younger workers can replace them, which is pushing up the state’s unemployment rate.

Despite increases in unemployment, state labor officials said Connecticut remains in good shape.