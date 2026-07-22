© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lamont assures CT voters that the state's elections are secure

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 22, 2026 at 7:40 AM EDT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Governor Ned Lamont spoke at the opening ceremony of 80 South Road in Farmington, a 65 unit affordable and supportive housing development, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Governor Ned Lamont has assured Connecticut voters that the state’s election systems are safe in response to President Trump’s claims of foreign election interference.

Lamont said on Monday that Trump did not present any evidence when he used his primetime address last week to try to convince voters that American elections can’t be trusted.

Elections in Connecticut are secure.

“You can vote with safety, you can vote with anonymity. And you can vote with integrity.” That’s because every vote is backed by a paper ballot," Lamont said.

“I like the fact that it's paper ballots. I love the fact that it's your neighbors, your registrars keeping an eye on this thing,” he said.

The state's elections are even more secure because they’re run by trained local officials, said Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.

“They are not run by some faceless bureaucrats in Washington. They are run in every single Connecticut town by registrars, town clerks, moderators, poll workers, people from both parties,” Thomas said.

The results are also checked through post-election audits.

In the meantime, the state has spent $25 million to purchase new voter tabulators statewide. That’s the first major voting equipment upgrade in 20 years.
Tags
Connecticut News Ned LamontStephanie Thomas Election SecurityVoting
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma