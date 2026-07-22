Lamont assures CT voters that the state's elections are secure

Governor Ned Lamont has assured Connecticut voters that the state’s election systems are safe in response to President Trump’s claims of foreign election interference.

Lamont said on Monday that Trump did not present any evidence when he used his primetime address last week to try to convince voters that American elections can’t be trusted.

Elections in Connecticut are secure.

“You can vote with safety, you can vote with anonymity. And you can vote with integrity.” That’s because every vote is backed by a paper ballot," Lamont said.

“I like the fact that it's paper ballots. I love the fact that it's your neighbors, your registrars keeping an eye on this thing,” he said.

The state's elections are even more secure because they’re run by trained local officials, said Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.

“They are not run by some faceless bureaucrats in Washington. They are run in every single Connecticut town by registrars, town clerks, moderators, poll workers, people from both parties,” Thomas said.

The results are also checked through post-election audits.

In the meantime, the state has spent $25 million to purchase new voter tabulators statewide. That’s the first major voting equipment upgrade in 20 years.