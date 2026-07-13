Blumenthal pushes for Russia sanctions in memory of Lindsey Graham

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wants Congress to impose sanctions on Russian oil in memory of his former colleague, the late Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Graham died unexpectedly after a short illness on Saturday night. He had just returned from a trip to Ukraine.

Blumenthal and Graham have been two of Ukraine’s strongest allies on Capitol Hill. The two traveled to Ukraine together several times since the ongoing Russian invasion began in 2022.

On Friday, the day before Graham died, the two senators announced they had reached an agreement with the Trump administration on a bill to impose tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil.

“Ukraine is at a crossroads; we are at a critical moment, and Senator Graham knew it and articulated it eloquently in his last days,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said he had spoken to Graham at length before his death.

“When we spoke in our last lengthy conversation, he said to me, 'This is a big effing deal. We all did good,'" Blumenthal said. “He was ready to go on the floor of the Senate. I'm ready to go on the floor of the Senate. I'm going to be talking to the majority leader about what the timing is going to be and who will replace Senator Graham in leading this effort. No one can truly replace him. No one can fully fill his shoes.”

Time is running out to pass the bill before the long summer recess begins: the House is scheduled to be out from July 27 until September 14. The Senate is out for much of that time, too.