CT health plan for municipal workers sees 2026 enrollment surge

A Connecticut state health plan for municipal employees has had a surge of enrollment for its plan year that began on July 1.

Seventeen new groups representing more than 6,300 people have joined this year, said Comptroller Sean Scanlon, who oversees the state’s health care plans.

The plans include the Connecticut Partnership, which covers more than 74,000 teachers, first responders, and other municipal employees.

“The Partnership Plan is offering the most stable, most affordable, highest quality health care for these municipalities and saves municipalities money,” Scanlon said.

“I think that’s why you saw 17 new groups join this July 1st, and why 50 groups joined since I became comptroller in 2023,” he said.

“If you are one of those cities and towns that are experiencing these double-digit premium increases year after year, then I want folks to know that many towns that are struggling with the same problem are looking to the Partnership Plan for relief,” Scanlon said.

The plan was launched in 2016. It offers non-state public employees the option to participate in the state employee health plan, which has more than 250,000 enrollees, including retirees.

Scanlon, Governor Ned Lamont and some state lawmakers have proposed expanding the option to allow small businesses to enroll.