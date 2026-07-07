CT officials warn of repair scams after storm

As recovery efforts from the damage caused by severe storms continue, officials in Connecticut and New York warn residents about common cleanup scams.

Towns across the state are cleaning up after flooding, downed trees, and property damage. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection said consumers should be aware of scammers and unlicensed contractors.

After major storms, people go door to door, offering to work in exchange for cash. Residents should question contractors who create a sense of urgency, offer to work for low pay or offer to work without a contract.

“Severe storms can cause severe property damage, and those bills can add up fast. I know it’s tempting to jump on a lowball offer, especially if someone is at your door ready to get to work. But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Tong said. “Take your time and always verify that a contractor is legitimate, licensed, and has a detailed contract in writing.”

In the past, residents have reported being approached by individuals who claim they work for utility companies. These unlicensed contractors will offer to reconnect electric power, repair roofs, remove trees or do other work in exchange for cash. But officials said any legitimate authorized contractors must carry identification and none will ask for direct payments from consumers.

DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said following a storm, consumers may be approached by fraudulent contractors offering repair services. But home improvement contractors in Connecticut must be registered with DCP and provide a written contract.

"If there's no contract, there's no deal. All home improvement projects must have a written contract that outlines the cost, timeline, and the contractor's registration number, which can be verified through our agency," Cafferelli said.

Consumers should make sure any contractors are licensed and insured, and by law, all home improvement projects must have a contract. Written contracts should meet the requirements of the Home Improvement and Home Solicitation Sales Acts, which include a description of the work, a start and end date for the work, and the agreed-upon price.

Residents can check for a registration or file complaints on the E License online database. Cafferelli said failure to comply with requirements is a crime. Residents can report a scam or file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General or with the Department of Consumer Protection.