New CT laws take effect July 1, including no-excuse absentee voting

No-excuse absentee voting is one of several new laws that take effect in Connecticut on Wednesday, July 1.

The law removes previous restrictions on absentee voting and allows any eligible Connecticut voter to cast an absentee ballot without providing a specific reason.

It’s based on an amendment to the state constitution that was overwhelmingly approved by voters.

Another new law aims to strengthen recruitment of first responders and law enforcement personnel by expanding benefits, including tuition waivers and mortgage assistance.

And there’s another that permanently removes the 6.35% state tax from non-electronic school supplies such as pencils and notebooks.

It also extends the August tax-free week to include clothing and shoes up to $300.