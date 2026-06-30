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New CT laws take effect July 1, including no-excuse absentee voting

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Connecticut State Capitol
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Connecticut State Capitol

No-excuse absentee voting is one of several new laws that take effect in Connecticut on Wednesday, July 1.

The law removes previous restrictions on absentee voting and allows any eligible Connecticut voter to cast an absentee ballot without providing a specific reason.

It’s based on an amendment to the state constitution that was overwhelmingly approved by voters.

Another new law aims to strengthen recruitment of first responders and law enforcement personnel by expanding benefits, including tuition waivers and mortgage assistance.

And there’s another that permanently removes the 6.35% state tax from non-electronic school supplies such as pencils and notebooks.

It also extends the August tax-free week to include clothing and shoes up to $300.
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Connecticut News Absentee VotingTax breaksSales Tax Holiday
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma