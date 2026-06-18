Inmate dies at Bridgeport Correctional Center

A prisoner returned to his cell at about 7:35 p.m. on June 17 and found his cellmate on the floor, unresponsive, with a ligature around his neck.

Staff members performed CPR before the inmate was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The inmate has been identified as 41-year-old Said Khaled Youssef of Queens, New York. Youssef has been held since June 16 on several charges. His bond was set at $20,000.

At least 12 in-custody deaths have been reported across the Connecticut Department of Correction system this year.

The Connecticut State Police and the Office of the Inspector General are investigating the death.

The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.