Two CSCU leaders resign amid sexual harassment scandal

Connecticut State College and University Board of Regents Chair Marty Guay has resigned amid a scandal involving top system leadership. It’s the second resignation among top leadership in weeks.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) appointed Guay as chair less than two years ago. He had served on the BOR since 2023.

Guay’s resignation comes days after complaints about Interim Chancellor O. John Maduko were made public, accusing him of sexually harassing a female subordinate. Maduko has also resigned.

The complaints, which were released last week by the CSCU system, also mention Guay. The employee said she spoke to Guay in 2025 about Maduko’s advances — and that Guay said he’d once had an employee fired after they made a sexual harassment claim against him. The employee said she took that as a quote, “threat or test.”

In a statement, Lamont thanked Guay for his service.

“The work of this board matters deeply, and the board has made positive progress in recent years; enrollment is up, our institutions are better aligned with the workforce needs of our state,” Lamont said.

“I also want to be direct: the ongoing investigation into recent events regarding the former interim chancellor must move forward expeditiously and with complete transparency,” he continued. “Anyone found to have failed to follow proper processes and procedures should expect to face the appropriate consequences.”

The CSCU system has faced scrutiny from lawmakers and the public over the past few years for various scandals. Former CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng stepped down last summer after it was revealed he spent thousands of dollars on his system issued p-card for things like meals and chauffeur services.