CT governor race takes shape with Fazio and Lamont chosen as top candidates

Governor Ned Lamont (D) and State Senator Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich) are set to square off as their party’s top candidates this November in the race for Connecticut governor.

The two men, both from Greenwich, handily secured their party’s endorsement at their respective conventions this weekend.

Republicans easily endorse Fazio

Fazio had an easier path to victory than he expected at the beginning of the week. Front-runner Erin Stewart (R) dropped out the day before the convention — amid allegations she misused her city-issued credit card as Mayor of New Britain.

Fazio’s other challenger, former New York Lieutenant Governor Betsy McCaughey (R), dropped out of the running after falling short in the first round.

The 36-year-old said if elected, he’ll lower electric bills and taxes for the middle class, and end so-called pro-immigration “sanctuary” policies that limit cooperation between federal agents and local police.

“We are waging this campaign to bring people together to create affordability and to restore the promise of the Connecticut dream,” Fazio said.

He directly addressed Lamont in his speech.

“After eight years, Governor Lamont says that he just needs four more,” Fazio said. “Four more to do what, exactly? Governor Lamont and his legislative super majority might as well run on the slogan, this is the best we think Connecticut can do.”

Fazio’s running mate will be Matt Corey (R), who unsuccessfully challenged Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) in 2024.

Democrats endorse Lamont, but curious about Elliott

Incumbent Governor Ned Lamont won a third straight endorsement from the Democrats. He’s seeking a third term.

In his victory speech, Lamont claimed the 74% of delegates who supported him at the convention are a very strong vote of confidence on his accomplishments in his two-terms in office.

However, 25% of delegates voted for state Representative Josh Elliott, a progressive member of the legislature from Hamden.

Lamont said he’d prefer to run for a third term without a primary challenge.

“If the Democrats unite now, we are in a much better position in the fall," Lamont said. "If we are united in the fall that’s good too. But what I worry about is the nature of a lot of these primaries get very personal. Personal attacks. Tearing people apart. Sometimes it looks like my opponent is taking a playbook for the Republicans and the attacks they are making. That’s not helpful.”

Elliott said the support at the convention gave him confidence that he could defeat Lamont.

In the meantime, the 41-year-old lawmaker is hedging his bets. He’s also running for reelection to his seat in the state legislature, though he says he’s not raising or spending any money on that campaign.

Their primary race will be on August 11.

