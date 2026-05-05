Lamont signs new law to protect residents from potential abuse by ICE agents

Governor Ned Lamont has signed a new Connecticut law that bans masked ICE agents from operating in the state, and all local, state and federal law enforcement from wearing masks.

“For families like mine, this means being able to go to school, work, or even a doctor’s appointment without fear," said Melaney Yunga, a senior at New Haven’s Wilbur Cross High School and a member of Connecticut Students for A Dream.

She was one of the immigrant rights activists at the ceremony held on the steps of the State Supreme Court on Monday.

"It means we live our daily lives with a little more dignity, a little more safety and a little more freedom," Yunga said.

Lamont said the aim of the law is to protect state residents from the type of ICE harassment that happened in Minneapolis.

“There are a lot of folks that belong in the state and that is what this law is all about. We love you. We care about you. You belong in this state. And I want you to feel like you are at home here,” he said.

The law restrains ICE activity in sensitive places like schools, churches and hospitals by requiring agents to have judicial warrants.

It also allows state residents to file federal lawsuits against ICE agents accused of abuse or violation of constitutional rights.