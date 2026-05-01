CT lawmakers pass ICE restraint bill despite stiff GOP opposition

After a two-day debate, the Connecticut House has approved a controversial Democratic bill aimed at restraining ICE activities in the state.

The bill, which has already passed in the Senate, would allow Connecticut residents to file federal lawsuits against ICE agents accused of abuse or violation of constitutional rights.

It also bans local, state and federal law enforcement from wearing masks.

The House began debate on the bill on Thursday. But it was paused after six hours following several unsuccessful Republican amendments.

“I have found that when people get a chance to get home, you come back maybe a little sharper, a little more focused, and a little easier for us to kind of get things together,” said Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford).

Republican Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford) supported the move.

“It made no sense to keep everyone here till three in the morning to accomplish what we could accomplish the next day,” he said.

The bill passed on a mainly party-line vote of 91 to 53, after less than an hour of debate on Friday.

It now goes to Governor Ned Lamont's desk. Lamont has indicated he will sign it into law.