CT budget deal includes one-time $270 million state aid increase for cities and towns

A tentative Connecticut budget deal includes $100 million from the Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan Fund to provide one-time relief to cities and towns facing budget deficits.

The fund is financed by revenues from the tribal casinos. It was established to provide financial support for towns.

It distributed about $52 million in grants to about 124 towns and cities in the 2026 fiscal year.

Increasing that to $100 million for the 2027 fiscal year provides more relief to the state’s largest cities and towns experiencing deficits this year, including Bridgeport and Hartford, said Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford).

“It’s one time in nature. And we are hoping they’ll use it to reduce taxes or stabilize their budget for a couple of years. Don’t blow it all at once. But it’s a grant that they did not see coming,” Ritter said.

“If you are going to be giving this money to our cities, you have to recognize that towns are in just as much distress as our cities,” said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, who is concerned smaller towns might be left out.

The money is in addition to the $170 million more for public schools announced earlier.

It's a welcome step toward addressing a growing fiscal pressure facing municipalities, school districts, and local taxpayers, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities said on Tuesday.

The deal on the adjustments to the second year of the state’s biannual budget might be ready for a vote by Saturday, according to legislative leaders.