CT House approves ban on pistols that can be modified into automatic weapons

The Connecticut House has advanced a bill that would ban the future sale of pistols that can be easily modified into submachine guns.

The bill, backed by Governor Ned Lamont and many Connecticut police chiefs, is aimed at specific pistols, including several models manufactured by Glock.

“The idea would be to join like-minded states like California, New York, Maryland, and others,” said Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), the House chair of the Judiciary Committee.

“We’re saying okay, Glock, if you are not ready to modify the design of this particular gun, you can’t continue to sell any models into Connecticut,” Stafstrom said.

The focus should be on gun violence, not specific guns, said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford), who led his caucus in voting against the bill.

“They could pass every law in the books to regulate guns and restrict guns and prohibit the purchase of guns, but it doesn’t actually accomplish what we want to see, and that is a reduction of gun violence, especially in our cities," Candelora said.

The bill would make it a class D felony in Connecticut to sell new convertible firearms that can be easily modified by an attachment called a “Glock Switch.” The guns would have to be manufactured after October 1 this year.

It now goes to the Senate for action.