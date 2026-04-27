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CT House approves ban on pistols that can be modified into automatic weapons

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 27, 2026 at 7:47 AM EDT
John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, prepares to fire his 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a shooting demonstration at his gun range, June 23, 2022, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, prepares to fire his 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a shooting demonstration at his gun range, June 23, 2022, in New York.

The Connecticut House has advanced a bill that would ban the future sale of pistols that can be easily modified into submachine guns.

The bill, backed by Governor Ned Lamont and many Connecticut police chiefs, is aimed at specific pistols, including several models manufactured by Glock.

“The idea would be to join like-minded states like California, New York, Maryland, and others,” said Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), the House chair of the Judiciary Committee.

“We’re saying okay, Glock, if you are not ready to modify the design of this particular gun, you can’t continue to sell any models into Connecticut,” Stafstrom said.

The focus should be on gun violence, not specific guns, said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford), who led his caucus in voting against the bill.

“They could pass every law in the books to regulate guns and restrict guns and prohibit the purchase of guns, but it doesn’t actually accomplish what we want to see, and that is a reduction of gun violence, especially in our cities," Candelora said.

The bill would make it a class D felony in Connecticut to sell new convertible firearms that can be easily modified by an attachment called a “Glock Switch.” The guns would have to be manufactured after October 1 this year.

It now goes to the Senate for action.
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Connecticut News Connecticut House of RepresentativesGun lawsVincent Candelora
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma