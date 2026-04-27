CT Senate overwhelmingly passes consumer data protection bill

The Connecticut Senate advanced a bill on Thursday that would regulate data brokers and strengthen privacy protections for consumers.

The aim is to give consumers more control over the commercialization of their private data, said Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven).

“This bill is a movement to try to put the brakes on and to provide some protections in an area where a lot of frightening incursions have already happened,” Looney said.

The bill would require data brokers to register with the state and allow for a consumer deletion mechanism for personal data, said James Maroney (D-Milford), Senate chair of the General Law Committee.

“We create a data broker registry, something that's been done in a number of states,” Maroney said.

“As well as creating an accessible deletion mechanism, which would be a website where residents could go, put in their request, and all data brokers would have to access that every 45 days and delete the data as requested,” he said.

“I’ve heard from people that they don’t like this. It's just another obstacle for them to compete in an already competitive marketplace,” said Senator Tony Hwang R-Fairfield), who was one of four Republicans to vote against the bill.

He’s concerned it would drive some businesses out of state, he said.

The bill would also implement new requirements for businesses that use facial recognition technology and prohibit the sale, sharing, or transfer of geolocation data.

It now goes to the House for action.