CT officials urge drivers to slow down in work zones

Public safety officials are urging drivers to be more vigilant of workers on the side of the road.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation wants drivers to be more cautious when driving past work zones. The department announced a campaign to spotlight National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. The annual campaign is meant to encourage safe driving through highway work zones.

DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said during the spring season, the department begins several work zone projects. Recently, several crashes have been reported on both highways and local roads. Eucalitto said a state employee was taken to the hospital a few weeks ago after their truck was hit by a speeding driver.

“We’re seeing repeated crashes in work zones. Trucks are being struck almost every single day. Our crews are working inches from live traffic while some drivers decide to speed, look at their phones or weave through lanes,” Eucalitto said.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Transportation, data shows that nationally, 899 people died in work zones, 82 Highway worker occupational fatalities occurred in road construction sites, 705 drivers and their passengers died in work zones, and 39,000 Injuries in work zones were reported.

CT State Police Colonel Daniel Loughman said the workers put themselves at risk when they work on highways. Loughman said people have been hurt or killed because drivers didn't slow down.

“The Connecticut State Police will protect our workers as they do their job. Fines are doubled in work zones and my troopers will enforce infractions for speeding, distracted driving and other violations in and around work zones,” Loughman said.

State police said there will be updates to Connecticut laws for driver incidents near work zones. One law will require new drivers to complete a free online Connecticut Work Zone Safety Course before they can obtain a learner’s permit, strengthening early driver education and reinforcing the importance of safe driving practices. More than 30,000 people have taken the course already.

Loughman said there will be stricter penalties for drivers who cause incidents in work zones. He said drivers could be fined up to $1,000 for incidents in work zones. And fines of up to $10,000 if a worker is injured.