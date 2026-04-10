CT gives $1.5 million to food pantries for local produce

Connecticut is spending $1.5 million to boost the purchase of locally grown food by food pantries across the state.

The grants from the state's Department of Agriculture’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Program would go to 12 food pantries, community health centers and nonprofits.

The money would be used to purchase Connecticut-grown products from local farms for distribution to food-insecure people, Governor Ned Lamont said at the announcement of the grants at River Ridge Farm and Market in Portland on Thursday.

He said the aim is to increase access to local farm produce for those in need amid federal cuts to such programs.

“What I really love about this program is getting fresh organic food and healthy food to people who need it the most, who otherwise would not be able to get it. And making sure that folks in need get the very best food there is,” Lamont said.

The grants would also help support the operations of Connecticut farmers and the state’s overall agricultural economy.

Food purchased with the grants would benefit about 60,000 Connecticut residents, according to state officials.