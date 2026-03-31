Final Four set; UConn men, women still dancing

The Final Four matchups are set for the NCAA basketball tournament, and the University of Connecticut’s men's and women's teams are both still dancing.

The UConn women, who are ranked number one in the country, will play South Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. They’re the reigning NCAA champions and will be making their 25th Final Four appearance.

The UConn men will play Illinois on Saturday at 6. It’s their 8th Final Four appearance. They most recently won the tournament in 2023 and 2024.

This is the sixth time the men's and women’s teams have made it to the Final Four at the same time. They’re the only school that has ever done it more than once.

In 2004 and 2014, both men and women won the championship. UConn fans are hoping for a three-peat.