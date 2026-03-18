Lamont signs warehouse worker protection law

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a law on Tuesday that provides workplace protections for workers at large warehouse distribution centers in the state.

The protections include a basic set of rules for production quotas to avoid job injuries and enable workers to maintain scheduled meal and bathroom breaks.

They update worker protections that had been in place for large factories over the past century, according to the law's advocates.

“The mega factories of today are the enormous warehouses you see being built. And instead of having a boss sitting there, it’s probably an algorithm that is managing your day,” Lamont said.

“That’s what we are trying to do with these bills is make sure our protections keep up with the way the world is changing,” he said.

Five other states, including California and New York, have enacted similar warehouse worker protections. Connecticut is the first in New England.