CT’s public libraries are thriving, according to new reports

Connecticut’s public libraries are thriving, according to two new reports from the state library.

Libraries throughout the state have seen increases in audio downloads, non-library community meetings and free WiFi use.

Dawn La Valle, Director of the Division of Library Development for the state system, said the digital divide is one reason people turn to their local library.

“We’ve also seen with the Digital Equity Act, which has since been defunded, but Connecticut moved very strongly to ensure that every library in Connecticut has strong internet access, that they did not have before,” La Valle said. “And again, it’s demand. People come in with their devices, they want to be able to work, they want to be able to do class work and that’s something they can get at the library.”

La Valle says the increase in library service use stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, when people used them for entertainment and services.

“I think there’s a lot of interest in e-audio downloads because of the availability of apps in libraries such as Libby and Hoopla, and the State Library statewide e-book program, which is the Palace app through our E-GO,” La Valle said. “There’s a movement towards the e-audio downloads from the books because people are using them for their commutes.”

LaValle said despite the increased use of libraries, financial support from municipalities has remained flat and, in some cases, has declined — leaving them to privately fundraise to stay open.