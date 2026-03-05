CT to consider statewide college scholarship program

Education advocates in Connecticut want the state to expand its program that offers scholarships for students attending university.

A proposed legislation that seeks more support for the Promise Program. Raised Bill 380, which outlines recommendations to expand the program from a state task force on higher education. The program provides scholarships, resources and internships to students pursuing postsecondary education. There are currently Promise Programs in only four municipalities. But the group wants to expand the program into a statewide scholarship program.

State Senator Derek Slap said the goal is to provide support for all 169 towns and cities in Connecticut. He said the lack of funding might be a barrier to academic and career advancement. Slap said it would give the same opportunities for all graduating high school students.

“We tell our children that they can be anything they want to be. We tell them that if they work hard, they will have ample opportunities. It’s easy to make a promise; it's harder to keep a promise.”

State Representative Gregory Haddad said he was concerned about the drop-off in matriculation numbers into higher education. Haddad said the initiative would close the gap between cost and access.

“When you look at Connecticut and the amount of state-sponsored scholarships we provide to students, we are among the lowest in the nation. That is a problem we must correct,” Haddad said

If passed, it would establish the Scholar Success Grant Program. The Office of Postsecondary Success would also establish new promise programs throughout the state. Students would receive qualifying funding based on the percentage of the net cost of attendance at a public institution and their household.