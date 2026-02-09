'We the People': A closer look at the U.S. Constitution

The U.S. Constitution is considered the most important document in the country’s history. It’s known as the Supreme Law of the Land.

Constitutional scholar Gary Rose is a professor of politics and Sacred Heart University scholar in residence. He calls the document the glue that holds the country together.

“It is the constitution that has held this country together throughout years of turmoil,” Rose said. “We had a civil war, of course, and World Wars, and turmoil, you know, throughout the 250th year of our country.”

The Constitution is made up of a preamble, seven articles, and 27 amendments. It divides powers between Congress, the president, and the Supreme Court. The first 10 amendments are known as the Bill of Rights.

The document outlines everything from the age requirement to run for office to the right to a trial by jury and the freedom of the press.

Rose credits the Constitution with maintaining a separation of powers and limiting government involvement.

“It has allowed for governance, yet simultaneously, it has kept government, you know, constrained to a point where people don't feel it's necessary, it's necessary to overthrow it,” Rose said.

The U.S. Constitution is the world’s longest-serving written charter of government still in effect today. It’s considered “living” — that means it can be changed. But it’s hard.

It requires a supermajority in the House and Senate, and then three-fourths of the states — 38 — must vote for the amendment.

“We don't want to change the constitution too much in this country, but when we do it, it's a big thing,” Rose said. “It really is monumental when you add an amendment, because you are then adjusting a component of the Constitution to fit contemporary times.”

Like any serious constitutional scholar, Rose has a favorite amendment.

“That's the First Amendment, largely because there are five components to it,” Rose said. “And so it is that amendment, I think, that is in many ways the cornerstone of our freedom.”

If you don’t have a favorite amendment yet, don’t worry. We’ll provide all the information you need to choose one before July 4, 2026.