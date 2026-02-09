CT members of Congress push to reinstate minimum staffing rule for nursing homes

Members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation are pushing legislation that would reinstate the 2024 federal minimum staffing requirement for nursing homes.

The rule was repealed last December by the Trump Administration.

Having the federal minimum staffing requirements would enhance the quality of care for nursing home patients, said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), the lead sponsor of the bill.

“That would establish basic minimum standards for how many of these workers are there for each of the patients. To avoid bed sores, falls, or starvation. Or simply lack of quality of life,” Blumenthal said.

“These car givers deserve basic fairness and decency,” Blumenthal added.

“That will be a hard fight with the Republican Congress, but we are not giving up. And I appreciate that 1199 is never giving up either,” U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said, who also supports the bill, which also has the backing of SEIU District 1199 New England, a union representing nursing home workers in Connecticut.

The legislation also has the support of Connecticut 1st District Congressman John Larson.

The Trump administration has said that while federal numerical minimums were removed last December, facilities must still maintain "sufficient" staffing to meet resident needs, with many states enforcing their own requirements.