CT launches legal abortion hotline billboards

Connecticut is launching an online and billboard campaign to promote its free abortion legal hotline.

Connecticut and Massachusetts set up the Abortion Legal Hotline in response to President Donald Trump’s election in 2024.

“Over the next several weeks, you’ll see billboards across Hartford and New Haven spreading the word about this free and confidential resource,” Liz Gustafson said, the state director of the Reproductive Equity Now Foundation that’s partnered with the states on the hotline.

“You’ll see it online and in our communities and in the spaces where people already live their lives,” Gustafson said.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the campaign is needed to counter misinformation that’s readily available online about abortion.

“Abortion is safe, legal and accessible here in Connecticut, and that’s the way it's going to stay,” Tong said.

“Whenever civil liberties are under attack, it is important for lawyers to step up and to fulfill their obligations and their duty to help people understand what their rights are,” said Christopher Mattie, one of the pro-bono attorneys who provide free legal advice to abortion patients and providers through the hotline.

Providers say more than 250 individuals have been assisted since the hotline was established in November 2024.