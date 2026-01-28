CT service plaza workers begin bargaining after historic unionization

Workers at Connecticut’s 23 Service Plazas on I-95, I-395, and Route 15 have started bargaining with their employer, Applegreen, for better pay. They unionized months ago.

The 250 workers have joined 32BJ SEIU, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

Rochelle Palache is Vice President and state director of the affiliate.

“It’s the first time that fast food workers in our state have been unionized, something we’d only seen in states like California or New York,” Palache said. “So, this is a huge moment for us. This has been a half-decade-long fight for our members and for our union at large.”

The workers who serve food and clean at the various plaza franchises at the service plazas have already seen wage increases. Now, they’re looking for improved benefits like health care and flexible work scheduling.

Palache said the unionization is important for workers who rely on the jobs and deserve good working conditions.

“It’s a very diverse workforce,” Palache said. “Black and Brown immigrant community members. And we’re not talking about students or folks that are not looking to make this their sustaining job, so to speak. A lot of them, this is their only job. This is their full-time position; they have to pick up two or three other jobs. So, we’re trying to make sure they have family-sustaining jobs so that they can thrive.”