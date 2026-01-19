CT is preparing for unusually cold weather this week

A blast of arctic air is headed into the region on Monday night, leading Connecticut officials to activate the state’s severe cold weather protocol.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits over the next few nights, between 10 and 15 degrees lower than what’s typical for this time of year. Wind gusts will make it feel even colder.

Governor Ned Lamont (D) has activated the state’s cold weather protocol from Monday evening until Wednesday afternoon.

“This is turning out to be a particularly cold winter in Connecticut as temperatures are again expected to dip below normal for the next couple of days,” Lamont said. “Enacting this protocol enables the state to partner with municipalities and nonprofits to see that shelters and warming centers are available statewide.

“I also want to remind everyone that it is extremely dangerous to leave pets outdoors during temperatures this cold, and they can suffer frostbite and hypothermia just like the rest of us, which is why it is important to protect your pets from this harsh weather,” Lamont continued.

Activating the protocol allows state agencies to coordinate with United Way’s 211 to ensure shelter, as well as transportation to it, is available to anyone in need.

To find a warming center or shelter, call 211 or go to 211ct.org .