New Haven, teachers' union approves 3-year contract

The City of New Haven has reached an agreement for a three-year contract with its teachers’ union.

In a press conference on Monday, the New Haven chapter of the Federation of Teachers announced the tentative contract alongside the city’s school board. It includes a 13.5 percent pay increase over the next three years. It improves healthcare benefits and gives teachers more prep days at the start of the school year.

Mayor Justin Elicker said that 92% of the teachers voted in favor of the contract after several rounds of negotiation. New Haven Public Schools serves over 18,000 students across 40 schools. The collective bargaining agreement was approved by the federation's 1,775 members.

“A large number of teachers voted to support it and the process, while challenging in many ways, was remarkably inclusive," Elicker said.

Elicker said the focus of the agreement was to improve teacher recruitment and retention and strengthen student learning. The contract extends from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2029. The ratified contract will head to the Board of Education and then to the Board of Alders for review and a vote.

Union President Leslie Blatteau said the teachers who participated voted after several meetings and rounds of negotiation.

"Surveying over eighty percent of our members, to ensure that it's not just union leadership at the table, but the voices, needs, and concerns of our members and our students are front and center,” Blatteau said.

Elicker said the city will continue to work with the school board to meet the needs of students and teachers, but said it has struggled with financial constraints. Elicker called for the state to update its foundation amount, which estimates the annual average cost of education per student. Since 2013, Elicker said that amount has remained at $11,525 per student.

“Every conceivable cost to educate our children has increased by two to three percent inflation per year," Elicker said. “The foundation amount has to change, it has to change and it has to be indexed to inflation moving forward.”