Bald eagles thrive in CT as Shepaug Observatory celebrates 40th season

A lookout point on the Housatonic River is a front-row seat to a Connecticut conservation success story — bald eagles. This year, Shepaug Eagle Observatory in Southbury celebrates its 40th season of environmental education.

Beth Pelton FirstLight's Shepaug Eagle Observatory hosts raptor demonstrations throughout the season.

January is peak viewing time for bald eagles here. The state has year-round residents, but the birds that summer up north make their way down for the winter, where it is a little easier to find open water for fishing, like at Shepaug Dam.

“The upwelling water at the bottom of the dam prevents the ice from freezing. It also drives some of the fish towards the surface," said Andy Brydges with FirstLight, the energy company that manages the dam and partners with the observatory. "It creates consistent, viable fishing grounds for the eagles in the winter. So they’re very happy there!”

Brydges said the observatory sees thousands of visitors each season, and credits the passionate group of volunteers who help folks spot the birds.

“For the last few years, over 50% of visitors to the observatory are first-time visitors. So it does continue to generate substantial new interest!”

Bald eagles were once nonexistent in the state, following a national trend — the raptors were nearly extinct in the U.S. by the 1960s. The pesticide DDT in the water supply interfered with the birds' calcium metabolism, causing eggshells to crack before chicks could fully develop. DDT was banned in 1972, and Connecticut's first breeding pair was documented about two decades later. Today, it is estimated that the state has more than 100 nesting pairs.

“There are bald eagle nests probably in every single county in the state, which is great. It’s a great number. It’s a great success story," site manager Lucy Walker said, who spoke to WSHU last viewing season. "They’re adapting. People are starting to see them everywhere!”

FirstLight Raptor showcasing event at Shepaug Eagle Observatory — Southbury, Conn.

Bald eagles are easy to spot in the sky. Aside from that bright white head, there are other notable characteristics to look for, like their size. Bald eagles have a wingspan between six and eight feet, and glide through the air rather than flap their wings. There is also the wing shape — more straight across when spread out compared to a turkey vulture, which has more of a "v" shape.

“I think one reason the observatory is so popular is that the intensive conservation efforts that brought back the eagle are a success story that still resonates. Not only because it’s a magnificent bird, but it's long been our national symbol, and as of 2024, is our national bird," Brydges said.

Shepaug opened its 40th season on December 21 and will run through March 15. Call ahead to make a reservation.